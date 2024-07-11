Girl Scouts' DreamLab in Vestavia Hills City Center plans grand opening in mid-August

× Expand Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama. Representatives from the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama participate in a “groundbreaking” ceremony in February 2024 for a Girl Scouts DreamLab in the Vestavia Hills City Center.

The Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama’s new DreamLab in the Vestavia Hills City Center is planning to hold a grand opening in mid-August.

The 11,300-square-foot facility is above Newk’s in the spot formerly occupied by Redstone Church.

The space is designed to contain a multi-use auditorium and event space, media center, climbing tower, labs for art and science experiments, and social areas for scouts to talk and plan.

The concept is to provide a safe and immersive experience where girls can form bonds, explore new interests and challenge themselves, said Karen Peterlin, executive director for the Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama.

The auditorium is designed to hold 175 girls when configured as a classroom setting, but it will accommodate up to 325 people when converted to an event space, Peterlin said. Read more about the DreamLab here.

For more information on the DreamLab, visit girlscoutsnca.org.