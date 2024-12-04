Annual Gingerbread Jam returns to Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14

× Expand PHOTO COURTESY OF VINNIE PAPPALARDO Vinnie Pappalardo, left, and daughter Claire Pappalardo of Vestavia Hills with their 3rd-place entry in the 2023 Gingerbread Jam competition.

Cottages for a cause will add to the holiday spirit when the third Gingerbread Jam returns to the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Saturday, Dec. 14.

From candy-coated cottages to towering edible mansions, gingerbread houses of all shapes and sizes will dot the event, with proceeds benefitting the Megan Montgomery Foundation and its efforts to prevent relationship violence.

Admission to the free event is open from 8 a.m. to noon and includes a gingerbread house competition, visits with Santa Claus and voting for the People's Choice Awards. Funds raised from entry fees and voting will benefit the foundation's educational programs.

For the Montgomerys, making gingerbread houses was always a favorite part of the holiday season. Since Megan died in 2019, their annual tradition has taken on even greater meaning.

“Relationship violence often begins with small, subtle signs that most of us don't recognize,” said Susann Montgomery-Clark, Megan's mother and co-founder of the foundation. “By funding programs that teach kids and young adults how to identify unhealthy behaviors, we can stop these patterns before they escalate.”

Since its founding, the organization has awarded more than $230,000 to schools, colleges, and nonprofits that develop programs focused on healthy relationships. The Gingerbread Jam raised $27,000 last year, and Montgomery-Clark said the event had almost topped $35,000 for this year as of Dec. 4.

The competition invites entries from bakers of all levels. Individuals may bake their creations at home using kits, cookies, or homemade gingerbread. Entries should be delivered to the Civic Center for a $5 per house entry fee by Friday, Dec. 13. Cash prizes of $50 to $175 will be given in several categories, including special prizes for young children. Winners will be announced at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. There is also a professional category with a top prize of $200.

Attendees also can enjoy a pancake breakfast courtesy of the city of Vestavia Hills, enter to win door prizes, and participate in the People's Choice Awards, where every vote supports the foundation's mission.

Community groups, schools, and businesses are already gearing up for the event, hosting gingerbread-making sessions to prepare their entries. With 130 entries last year, organizers expect even greater participation this year. The relaxed rules and family-friendly atmosphere make it accessible for everyone.

“This It’s a great fundraiser for a great cause and is great family-friendly fun,” said Montgomery-Clark. “Every dollar raised helps us fund programs that teach young people what healthy relationships look like and help to prevent relationship violence.”

For those ready to enter the competition or simply enjoy the festive atmosphere, the Gingerbread Jam is an event you won’t want to miss. Visit https://gingerbreadjam.swell.gives for details on entering the competition and viewing examples of past winners. Learn more about the Megan Montgomery Foundation and its mission at http://megansfoundation.org.

Event Details:

What: Third Annual Gingerbread Jam

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, 8 a.m.– noon.

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Cost: Free to view; $5 to enter a gingerbread house

Activities: Gingerbread house competition, People’s Choice Awards, Santa visit, free pancake breakfast