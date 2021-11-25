Gingerbread challenge, pictures with Santa coming to library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. Patrons can make Christmas-themed crafts like these at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest this month.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Santa will pay a visit to the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

From 3 to 6 p.m., children can have their picture made with Santa in the Makerspace area. Kids can take home a bag with a family snack and craft as well. Photos are available for all ages, but registration for a time is required and can be arranged by calling 205-978-0158.

In the teen department, there will be a gingerbread challenge on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. in the treehouse. There will also be a time to decorate ornaments for the holidays on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. in the historical room.

From 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, the library is hosting a holiday camp, also serving as a “Break for Mom,” where there will be activities, stories, games and more for children in grades K-4. Those interested should register because the library can take only 25 kids. Call 205-978-0158 to register.

For adults, the library will host a workshop to make tree slice ornaments on Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. in the community room. Registration is required, and all materials are provided. Register by emailing holly.parker@vestavialibrary.org or calling 205-978-4674.

On Dec. 17, there’s a chance for adults to make marbled ornaments beginning at 7 p.m. in the community room. All materials are provided, but registration is required. Register by emailing terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org or calling 205-978-4678.

To help students prepare for high school final exams, the library will have extended hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Dec. 13-15 and will offer 30-minute study breaks with snacks and games at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. those days in the historical room.

For more events, visit vestavialibrary.org.