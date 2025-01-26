Girl Scouts prepare for cookie season at the DreamLab

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Girl Scouts learn about cookie ingredients, safety and sales at the 2025 Cookie Rally at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Jan. 25, 2025. Prev Next

The team at the Girl Scout DreamLab in Vestavia Hills on Saturday hosted a cookie rally for the troops in north central Alabama.

The girls and their parents rotated through activity stations that educated them about the different aspects of cookie sales. Each station provided a specific "puzzle" to help them practice what they had learned.

"I like Girl Scouts because I like meeting new people," said Luna Capote, a Vestavia Hills Scout. "As you get older, you take on more responsibilities."

Cookie sales teach the Scouts how to be responsible for their money. One instructor guided the Scouts through a math exercise that would help them understand the amount of boxes they would need to sell to achieve their personal goal. The Scouts also learned about money management and the value of keeping track of their sales.

The event leaders also emphasized the importance of safety. Since many of the girls will be selling cookies in front of stores, in busy areas or around strangers, the instructors taught the girls about safety protocol and how to identify warning signs.

Another instructor offered them tips to ensure customer satisfaction. She asked, "What do we say if our customer has a dietary restriction, like diabetes, and can't have a lot of sugar?" The girls learned to offer healthier options and make sure that they knew what allergies could be affected by the cookies.

The most anticipated part of the event was the cookie-tasting station. The girls got an early pass to try out old and new flavors. This year, the Adventureful cookie was added, which is described as an "indulgent brownie-inspired cookie topped with caramel-flavored crème with a hint of sea salt."

The cookie sales will continue into late March and April. On Feb. 7, the Scouts will be at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1300 Montgomery Highway. Follow this link to find out about the dates, locations and times to find a cookie booth in Vestavia.