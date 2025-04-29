Get a preview of Vestavia Voice's May edition

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Jon Anderson

There’s no question that Liberty Park is the primary driver of Vestavia Hills’ growth these days. As that growth continues, city officials are working to determine how best to serve the needs of residents there.

There’s already a fire station in Liberty Park, but it needs expanding. There are sports fields for baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse and other activities — but there’s also about 25 acres of unused, developable space at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex.

One of our cover stories this month explores several options city leaders are considering for that land, including a police substation, a satellite library, and a new parks and public works maintenance facility. They also are considering a proposal to install artificial turf on the Liberty Park ballfields.

Our other cover story takes a closer look at the Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2025 and some of the experiences and factors that have shaped their journey. Also in this issue, we tell you about departing Vestavia Hills City Schools

Expand Front page of Vestavia Voice's May 2025 edition.

Assistant Superintendent Aimee Rainey and introduce you to this year's chairwoman of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, Keri Bates.

Happy reading!