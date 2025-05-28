Get a preview of Vestavia Voice's June edition

Expand Cover of the Vestavia Voice's June 2025 edition.

It was a strong spring for Vestavia Hills High School sports.

The Rebels picked up numerous state championships this spring, including boys and girls tennis, girls soccer, boys golf and boys track and field. Sports Editor Kyle Parmley gives us the highlights in the sports section of this edition.

In one of our cover stories, Parmley also tells us how changes in college athletics — from the transfer portal to name, image and likeness deals and direct payments from universities to college athletes — are impacting high school students and their recruitment process.

The other cover story details how activity will be picking up in Liberty Park soon with the opening of two large apartment complexes.

The 270 apartments in Livano Liberty Park and 180

apartments in The Filmont will be gradually opening up for people to move in over the summer. We’ve got the details for you in this edition.

Reporter Emily Reed also shares numerous ideas for close-to-home summer activities that won’t break the bank. I hope you all have a wonderful summer!