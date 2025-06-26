Get a preview of Vestavia Voice's July edition

Expand Cover of the Vestavia Voice's July 2025 issue.

Vestavia Hills has changed a lot in its 75 years of existence as a municipality, but one of the most impactful changes that has occurred was the annexation of Liberty Park in 1992.

In one of our cover stories this month, Taylor Bright and Tim Stephens examine the contentious history behind the annexation that brought another 3,500 acres to Vestavia Hills. The subsequent annexation of Cahaba Heights 10 years later helped fill in the gap between Liberty Park and “old Vestavia.”

Bright and Stephens look at how city officials have worked to make the newer parts of the city feel like and truly be a part of Vestavia Hills. City officials say the addition of those two areas, while requiring expanded services, actually have been a lifeline for the older part of the city, providing a higher percentage of tax revenue per resident than “old Vestavia.”

Also on our cover this month, Sports Editor Kyle Parmley continues to take a look at the changing face of college sports, this time examining how college athletes from our area are navigating endorsement deals, transfers and a system shifting beneath their feet.

Both stories are illuminating reads.