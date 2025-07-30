Get a preview of the August edition of the Vestavia Voice

One of the most important things a city can do is choose its leaders. Leaders help determine the direction the city will go.

Every four years — five years in this case since the state changed the timing of the election cycle, Vestavia Hills residents get a chance to pick who they want leading the city as mayor and City Council members.

We hope our election guide in this edition is helpful in providing some information about the candidates who have expressed interest in serving the next four years so that you — the voters — can make wise choices on Aug. 26.

We’ve got biographical information about each candidate and answers to questions about issues facing the city. We’re also partnering with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce to host an election forum on Aug. 19 at Vestavia Hills City Hall, and give you a chance to hear from candidates directly. We hope you can make it.

And, most importantly, don’t forget to vote on Aug. 26.

Our August edition also tells you what’s new in Vestavia Hills City Schools as students are gearing up to go back on Aug. 7-8. And we have a preview of the Vestavia Hills Rebels football team as it prepares for its first real gridiron match of the year.

Finally, as part of our series of stories on Vestavia Hills’ 75th anniversary, Tim Stephens, the editor-in-chief and general manager for our company, Starnes Media, takes a breakout look at the history of how the Vestavia Hills school system got started, the obstacles it overcame in forming and how it has turned out.

Look for the complete issue in mailboxes soon.