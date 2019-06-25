Gas leak closes Liberty Parkway

× Expand VHFD Vestavia Hills Fire Department

UPDATE: As of 12 p.m., the gas leak was fixed and the road is now open, per the Vestavia Hills Fire Department.

Liberty Parkway is currently closed because of a gas leak.

Capt. Ryan Farrell with the Vestavia Hills Fire Department said the department was dispatched after being told a contractor struck a gas main as a result of the construction going on in the area.

There is no threat to the public and no injuries have been reported, and Farrel said Spire is on their way to fix the problem.

There is currently no access to Liberty Parkway from Interstate 459 southbound, as the main was struck at the intersection of South Liberty Parkway and Liberty Parkway just past Anytime Fitness.

It is unknown what time the roadway will re-open, Farrell said.