“Funny-man magician” coming to Vestavia library

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Eden Pfaff. Teens enjoy an event at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

Families can look forward to a humorous magic show at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in September.

On Sept. 14, Barry Mitchell, a “funny-man magician,” will come to the community room at 6 p.m. for “Family Night” at the library. Mitchell brings his combination of humor and “amazing magic.” A meal will be served at 6 p.m., with the show following at 6:30 p.m.

Various science, technology, engineering, arts and math events are also available for children this month, beginning on Sept. 1 at 3:30 p.m. in the children’s program room, where children from kindergarten to second grade will do “gravity painting,” a hands-on activity designed to include science, math, art and fun. On Sept. 8 at the same time and place, children will create geometric bubble wands, followed by a Lego building challenge on Sept. 15, fuse bead art on Sept. 22 and a balloon science activity on Sept. 29.

Teens can try out an escape room on Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. in the community room, where they will face off against the teen librarians and try to figure out the puzzles they created.

There also will be a “Dungeons and Dragons ‘One-Shot,’” a standalone game event where guests can play with other teens and eat snacks. The event is at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25 in the historical room. Registration is required and can be done by calling 205-978-3683.

For adults, there is a clay sculpting event scheduled for Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. in the community room. All materials are provided, and registration is required. To register, email holly.parker@vestavialibrary.org.

For more events, visit the library’s website, vestavialibrary.org.