One more candidate files to run in Vestavia Hills 2025 election on last day

× Expand File photo municipal elections Horizon Church, on Columbiana Road, is setup for residents for cast ballots in the 2020 municipal elections on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Michael Vercher put his name up for consideration for Council Place 3, joining Brian DeMarco and Jacob Pugh in seeking that seat.

Vestavia Hills City Clerk Becky Leavings said she would still need to verify that Vercher had filed a statement of economic interests with the Alabama Ethics Commission, as required by law to be put on the ballot.

If Vercher fully checks out, that will mean five people are seeking two contested council seats. Incumbent Councilwoman Kimberly Cook is being challenged by Karl Julian for Council Place 2.

Also, former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood is challenging incumbent Mayor Ashley Curry.

No one challenged incumbent Councilman Rusty Weaver for Council Place 1, and Ali Pilcher was the only candidate who filed to run for Council Place 4, currently held by her father, George Pierce. Pierce chose not to seek re-election this year, as did fellow Councilman Paul Head.

Here is the complete list of candidates who filed papers to run in the Aug. 26 Vestavia Hills election.

Mayor:

Richard Cheatwood

Ashley Curry (i)

Council Place 1:

Rusty Weaver (i)

Council Place 2:

Kimberly Cook (i)

Karl Julian

Council Place 3:

Brian DeMarco

Jacob Pugh

Michael Vercher

Council Place 4: