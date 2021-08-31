Friends of the Library bookstore open again

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Shannon Stewar The Friends of the Vestavia Hills Library bookstore is now open.

The Friends of the Vestavia Hills Library Bookstore is back open for browsing and donations. The bookstore, located on the main floor, offers a large selection of previously owned fiction, non-fiction (including Biographies, cooking, travel, inspirational/religion, etc.), children’s books, CDs and DVDs, and paperback books. Come in and browse or drop off books for a donation. All proceeds from sales and donations benefit the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. The bookstore is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Memberships are available to become a “Friend of the Vestavia Hills Library”; annual membership is $20 per individual or $30 per couple. Membership applications are available here: Friends Membership Application | Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest (vestavialibrary.org)

The Friends of the Vestavia Hills Library is a non-profit group of citizens who believe that a good library is essential to the cultural, educational and economic well-being of Vestavia Hills.

-- Submitted by Shannon Stewart.