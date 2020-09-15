Freeman speaks to Chamber in virtual luncheon

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Dr. Todd Freeman will be taking over as the Vestavia Hills City Schools superintendent around mid-March.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy on Vestavia Hills City Schools, Superintendent Todd Freeman said the school system continues to adapt and improve to ensure the education of each student.

“This has been a challenge in so many ways,” Freeman said. “Vestavia Hills City Schools’ teachers are incomparable, and they are working so hard.”

Freeman gave his “State of the Schools” address at a virtual Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Sept. 15.

Freeman emphasized the school system’s 4Habits4Health, which emphasizes good hygiene like hand washing, avoiding touching your face and covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze and cough. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout school facilities to help keep the schools safe.

This year, Freeman said the school system is celebrating its 50th anniversary and will hold a celebration on Oct. 5 at the new Pizitz Middle School campus on Columbiana Road. Five longtime educators will be inducted as the inaugural class of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame: David Miles, Buddy Anderson, Helen Holley, Kay Tipton and the late Carlton Smith.

Freeman told those viewing the luncheon of the updates to the Pizitz campus, which was formerly Berry High School, and was purchased by the school system several years ago to provide more space for students, as the previous campus was close to capacity. That campus is now the freshman campus of Vestavia Hills High School.

Freeman talked about the system’s strategic goals and the mission of the school system, which is “to ensure each student learns without limits, pursuing knowledge and igniting curiosity about the world though a system distinguished by: a safe and nurturing environment, the courage to be creative, unparalleled community support, appreciation of diversity and multiple paths to a bold future.”

Freeman touched on the issue of race. This year has been marked by nationwide discussions of race relations, and Freeman said while Vestavia is a diverse system, not by race but by ethnicity, the system is not perfect.

“We’re having a very serious conversation [about] … what it looks like to embrace one another regardless of the color of our skin,” Freeman said. “We have room to grow.”

Vestavia is 84% white, 7% Asian, 6% Black and 3% other, Freeman shared in a presentation.

In addition, Freeman said school leaders are focused on helping students build their character and on helping meet students’ needs beyond the classroom.

Freeman praised the work of students who have taken time to serve their communities and raise money for organizations such as the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. He also praised the community support of the PTO, Partners in Education, Help the Hills, city and chamber leadership and the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation.

Freeman said school enrollment has been steady recently, which is good news for the school system.

The school system is also focused on providing opportunities for students to partner with businesses in the area, including Lathan and Associates, Shipt and others. This is part of the CareerClusters program in the schools, which will help students take classes focused on potential careers and help them possibly gain some college credit.

Freeman also talked about a new athletics department strategic plan, which is being led by Assistant Superintendent Patrick Martin and Athletic Director Jeff Segars. The plan will focus on how to improve the school’s athletics and how to help student-athletes after they leave, Freeman said.

On the issue of athletics, Freeman said he hopes to have a new head football coach in place by early 2021 after Anderson’s legendary career comes to an end after the current football season.