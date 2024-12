× Expand File photo A girl visits with Santa Claus at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at at previous Breakfast with Santa event.

The city of Vestavia Hills is inviting all families in the city to a free pancake breakfast with Santa Claus this coming weekend.

The event is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway.

No reservations are required.