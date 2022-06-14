Free outdoor movies offered at Veterans Park again this month

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. The Free Friday Flicks are scheduled for each Friday night in June at Veterans Park.

The Free Friday Flicks outdoor movie series is coming back to Veterans Park in Hoover this year but once again only for the month of June.

Movies are scheduled for each Friday night in June. The dates and movies are:

► June 3 — “Encanto”

► June 10 — “Raya and the Last Dragon”

► June 17 — “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

► June 24 — “Luca”

If one of the movies is not shown due to inclement weather, the rain date is July 1, said Keri Lane, the founder of the free movie series.

All the movies are rated PG for parental guidance, and all are animated, except “Space Jam: A New Legacy” combines animation with real actors.

The movie images are 30 feet wide and are shown on a 38-foot-wide screen on the grassy area near the main pavilion at Veterans Park.

Each movie is scheduled to start at dusk. The sun sets between 7:53 and 8:01 p.m. during the weeks the movies are scheduled.

Lane encourages guests to come early — around 6:30 p.m. — and have picnics in the park prior to the show. She also encourages them to bring blankets or lawn chairs to watch the movie.

People are welcome to bring their own food, but Lane said she plans to have at least two food trucks and two dessert trucks present each movie night.

This year, kids’ play zone will return, after it was eliminated last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Details still were being finalized at press time, but Lane was expecting there to be an inflatable bounce house, face painting and games.

To get updates on movie cancellations due to bad weather, follow Free Friday Flicks on Facebook.

