Free Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 13 at Civic Center

× Expand The whole family is invited to a free pancake breakfast with Santa Claus. No reservations are necessary.

The City of Vestavia Hills will host its annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 13, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Families are invited to enjoy a complimentary pancake breakfast and visit with Santa Claus. Children will also have the opportunity to take photos with Santa.

The event is free and open to the public, and no reservations are required. More information is available at vhal.org/community/city-events.