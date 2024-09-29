Former state Rep. Steve Flowers to speak to Vestavia Hills chamber

× Expand Photo from Steve Flowers website Former state Rep. Steve Flowers

Steve Flowers, a former 16-year member of the Alabama House of Representatives who for more than two decades has written a weekly column on Alabama politics, is scheduled to speak to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce next week.

Flowers’ talk is set for Oct. 8 at the Vestavia Country Club.

Flowers has been around Alabama politics almost all of his life. Born and raised in Troy, he began serving as a page in the Alabama Legislature at age 12 and worked at the State Capitol throughout his high school years, according to the bio on his website. He then served in the Student Senate at the University of Alabama and graduated in 1974 with a degree in political science, history and English.

At age 30, he was elected as a state representative from Pike County and was named the most outstanding freshman member of the Legislature by Alabama Magazine his first year in office. His House colleagues in 1988 passed a resolution naming him the most ethical member of the House, and in 1992, they voted him the most outstanding member of the House.

He served 16 years and chose not to seek re-election in 1998. After leaving the Legislature, Flowers began writing a weekly column on Alabama politics that appears in more than 60 Alabama newspapers and publications. He also has a weekly public television show, “Alabama Politics with Steve Flowers,” seen throughout the state.

He also wrote a book published in 2015 and titled “Of Goats and Governors: Six decades of Colorful Alabama Political Stories.”

The Oct. 8 Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon is scheduled from 11:30 am. to 1 p.m. The cost is $25 through Oct. 3 and $30 after Oct. 3. For more information, contact the chamber at 205-823-5011 or visit vestaviahills.org.