Former Alabama quarterback to speak at mayor’s prayer breakfast

Former Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle, executive director for the Big Oak Ranch, will speak at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on April 28 at the Vestavia Country Club.

The breakfast begins at 7 a.m., with prayers and messages beginning at 7:30. Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry will talk about being service-oriented, volunteering and helping others, and area pastors and other volunteers will offer prayers for the community.

The event is sponsored by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and usually fills up the country club with residents and groups who purchase tickets.

The Big Oak Ranch provides a home and spiritual resources for children in need.

“Our mission grew from a very simple belief that if you surround kids with the right kind of environment, they have a better chance,” the organization wrote on its website. “It’s been our core belief from the beginning, and we have helped hundreds of young men and women find a way in our world as productive members of society.”

The ranch was founded in 1974 as a place for boys and has evolved to offer homes for both boys and girls and help them come to know the love of God.