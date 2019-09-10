Former Air Force member, Samford VP speaks to chamber

× Expand Neal Embry Doug Wilson, a 20-year Air Force veteran, speaks to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 10

Doug Wilson, the assistant vice president of advancement at Samford University and founder of Counterthreat Group, was activated along with other Air Force personnel within an hour of the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Everything changed that day,” Wilson said.

While the United States ramped up its efforts to tighten airport and airplane security after the attacks, Wilson said it’s imperative for citizens to know how to protect themselves should they choose to travel abroad in this post-9/11 world.

Wilson, who retired in 2011 after 20 years with the USAF, spoke to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 10, a day before the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks. His business, Counterthreat Group, works to help individuals and groups prepare for traveling and trains them on how to be better prepared in the event of an emergency.

“Terrorism continues to be a worldwide threat,” Wilson said.

Wilson talked about the numerous high-profile attacks that have taken place across the world since 9/11, including the 2015 Paris attacks, in which 130 people were killed, and the vehicle attack in Nice, France, that killed 87 people.

However, Wilson told the gathered crowd not to travel less, but to travel smarter, checking state department advisories on whether to travel to certain countries, being aware of current events and using all available resources to stay safe.

“When traveling, knowledge is your best self-defense,” Wilson said.

Wilson encouraged guests to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program [STEP], which allows the state department to send alerts while traveling, so travelers can be aware of any sort of demonstration, protest or crime activity. It also allows the government to know which citizens are in a country, so they can extract them if needed, Wilson said.

Wilson said to carry proper documentation, including a passport and yellow card [immunization form], to limit the amount of metal you carry, and to avoid looking lost or confused.

As for keeping money and valuables safe, Wilson suggested carrying a “dummy” wallet that includes a little bit of money and enough to look legitimate, while a person’s real wallet with more money and cards are kept hidden, which is most safely done by carrying it around the neck and hiding it in shirts.

Wilson also reminded guests to alert their banks that they may use a credit card while traveling and to stay aware of ATM scams.

Wherever someone may be, Wilson said it is wise to know where the exits are and to have a plan of escape in the case of an emergency.

While it’s okay to be proud to be an American, Wilson told guests to stay low-key while traveling abroad, as many criminals look for Americans, assuming they have money. He advised guests to not stay in large, Western-named hotels like Marriott, as criminals target those kinds of hotels.

Travelers are also advised to avoid public transportation in times of heavy commuting, Wilson said, and they should also alert their families and friends back home of what their itinerary is and where they are at all times.

