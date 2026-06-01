Fly fishing expert to lead three-part educational series at Vestavia library

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host a three-part Fly Fishing Series with avid outdoorsman and fly-fishing instructor Andre’ Davis on June 15, 22 and 29 from 6-7 p.m.

The free series is open to adults ages 18 and older and does not require registration.

The first session on June 15 will introduce fly-fishing fundamentals, including rods, reels, fly lines, knots and rigging. On June 22, participants will learn the art of tying flies, an essential skill for many anglers. The series concludes June 29 with instruction focused on casting techniques.

Organizers say the program is designed for both beginners and those interested in expanding their knowledge of the sport. All sessions will be held at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.