First Vestavia Hills Witches Ride set for Halloween

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The first Vestavia Hills Witches Ride will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, with participants gathering at 11:15 a.m. near the Vestavia Hills Police Station at Old Orchard Road and Mayland Lane.

The ride begins at noon and is open to participants on bicycles, registered golf carts or on foot. Organizers are encouraging riders to decorate their transportation, dress in costume and bring candy to toss to children and neighbors along the route.

Prizes will be awarded for categories including best witch and best decorated ride. Music and other Halloween activities are also planned.

Participants are asked to park at Vestavia Pediatrics before meeting near the police station.

After the ride, an afterparty will be held at the Golsons' home on Old Orchard Road with a food truck, games and prizes.

Registration is available through the event's online Google form.