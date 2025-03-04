First-time homebuyers face challenges and opportunities in Vestavia Hills

Expand Photo courtesy of Mandy Williams Mandy Williams, a real estate agent with Keller Williams.

For first-time homebuyers in the Birmingham metro area, Vestavia Hills may be the Goldilocks of the over-the-mountain communities.

With its good schools and location, it strikes a balance between amenities and value that some other areas may not offer.

Mandy Williams, a real estate agent with Keller Williams, has worked extensively with buyers navigating the Vestavia Hills market. She notes that while the community offers more housing options than nearby Homewood, price remains a primary challenge for first-time buyers.

“Vestavia is a fantastic community, also very renowned for having a great school system,” Williams said. “People are fighting to get into the area. You do get a little bit more house for your money over there than you would in Homewood, but you’re still not seeing super affordable housing in that area as often.”

While first-time homebuyers often seek entry-level homes, competition can be fierce. Vestavia Hills offers more available housing compared to landlocked Homewood, where demand far exceeds supply. This increased inventory makes it slightly more accessible, though buyers should still prepare for a competitive market.

“There’s more room in that market for first-time homebuyers, just because there’s more housing available,” Williams explained. “So it may be a good place to start if people are looking for one of the top school systems and need a single-family home.”

For buyers considering financing options, Williams advises working with a trusted lender. She emphasizes that not all lenders are created equal, and securing financing from a reputable source can make a significant difference in the homebuying process.

“I think you need to get a pre-approval from a known lender who is well known for getting deals to the closing table,” she said. “Some of them have better track records. A good lender can really give you a competitive edge in the real estate market.”

Williams also highlights the importance of selecting a knowledgeable real estate agent who understands the nuances of Vestavia Hills’ various neighborhoods and zoning factors, particularly for families looking to stay within a specific school district.

“Vestavia is a large area with multiple elementary schools,” Williams said. “If a family is shopping for a home and they have a child currently in one elementary school, it’s very helpful if their agent knows which houses are zoned for which schools.”

Beyond pricing and inventory, financing options can also play a crucial role in homebuyer success.

“Sellers choose what type of financing they’re willing to accept on a property. Cash is always king, and conventional financing is the next best thing,” Williams said. “Some sellers are hesitant about VA and FHA loans because they have more inspection requirements and slightly slower turnaround times.”

Despite the challenges, Williams encourages first-time buyers to be prepared, do their research and work with experienced professionals who can help them navigate the complexities of the homebuying process.

“Having a good, strong lender and a strong agent who knows the area well can give you a competitive edge,” she said.