First Miss Vestavia Hills competition set for this Sunday, Sept. 29

Vestavia Hills this year will have its own preliminary for the Miss Alabama competition, and it’s coming up this Sunday, Sept. 29.

The Miss Vestavia Hills and Miss Teen Vestavia Hills competitions are scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at Vestavia Hills High School. Twelve young women are scheduled to compete for the title of Miss Vestavia Hills, while nine teenagers are battling to become Miss Teen Vestavia Hills.

The winners of the competitions will advance to the Miss Alabama’s Teen competition next spring and the Miss Alabama competition next summer.

Contestants for Miss Vestavia Hills must be between the ages of 18 and 27 by the time of the Miss Alabama competition, while contestants for Miss Teen Vestavia Hills must be between the ages of 14 and 17 by the time of the Miss Alabama’s Teen competition.