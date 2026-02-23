Fingerstyle guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto to perform at Vestavia Hills Library

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

Vestavia Hills Library will host guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 3-4 p.m. in the Community Room. The performance marks Tsukamoto’s first appearance at the library.

Described as “an impressionistic journey,” the program will feature Tsukamoto’s blend of masterful fingerstyle guitar and evocative storytelling. A Japanese-born musician, Tsukamoto moved to the United States in 2000 to attend the Berklee College of Music, where he refined the artistry that has since earned him international recognition.

He has performed on renowned stages including the Blue Note in New York City, the United Nations and NHK Television in Japan, as well as at the International Storytelling Center. Acoustic Guitar magazine has praised his playing as “delicate, fluid, and beautifully detailed.” Tsukamoto also earned second place at the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship in both 2018 and 2022.

Known for combining intricate instrumental technique with lyrical expression and personal stories, Tsukamoto’s performances aim to transcend cultural boundaries and connect audiences through music.