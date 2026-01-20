Fifth Third Bank seeks OK for bank branch near Patchwork Farms

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fifth Third Bank This is the NextGen version of Fifth Third Bank's newest bank branches.

Fifth Third Bank, based in Cincinnati, on Dec. 11 applied with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish a bank branch at 3010 Healthy Way near the Patchwork Farms development in Vestavia Hills.

Fifth Third Bank also has plans for a 1,900-square-foot bank branch on an outparcel of the Publix shopping center in Liberty Park at 3178 Rush St, with a target opening date of the second half of this year, a spokeswoman for the bank said.

The bank also on Jan. 5 received approval for a branch at 6602 Tattersall Lane in Hoover off Alabama 119 near Greystone.

For more information about Fifth Third Bank, go to 53.com/Alabama.