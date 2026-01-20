Fashion designer Heidi Elnora to speak at Vestavia chamber

× Expand Photo from Heidi Elnora website Fashion designer and entrepreneur Heidi Elnora

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Heidi Elnora is scheduled to be the speaker at the February Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The luncheon is set for Feb. 10 at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, with networking starting at 11:30 a.m. and the program set to begin at noon.

Elnora was a contestant on the second season of “Project Runway” and later started in her own TLC reality show, “Bride By Design.” For nearly two decades, she ran her Heidi Elnora Atelier bridal boutique in Birmingham. Her bridal collections were sold in more than 30 stores internationally. In 2024, she launched a lifestyle brand called Pep Gally.

To make a reservation for the luncheon, go to business.vestaviahills.org/events. The registration deadline is 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5. The cost is $25 but goes up to $30 after the deadline.