Family night brings West African music to the library with Sean Gaskell

The Vestavia Hills Library will host Family Night with musician Sean Gaskell on Tuesday, Feb. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the performance at 6:30 p.m.

Gaskell performs on the kora, a 21-stringed West African harp traditionally played by oral historians known as griots. Many of the songs performed on the instrument preserve more than 800 years of history dating back to the founding of the Mande Empire.

An experienced educator and performer, Gaskell has presented adult, youth and family programs at more than 350 libraries, as well as schools, colleges, universities and assisted living facilities across the United States and Canada. The program is designed to be engaging and educational for audiences of all ages.