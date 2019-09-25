Fall festivals, trunk-or-treats coming to Vestavia Hills churches

× Expand Staff photo. Several churches in the Vestavia Hills area will once again host fall festivals and trunk-or-treats this Halloween season.

Several churches in the Vestavia Hills area will once again host fall festivals and trunk-or-treats this Halloween season, offering families an opportunity to enjoy the fall weather with their children for some trick-or-treating alternatives.

Trunk-or-treats feature church and community members ﬁlling church parking lots with their cars, with trunks decorated for Halloween, ﬁlled with candy, offering an alternative or addition to the Halloween season.

This list is updated as of press time, and is not necessarily exhaustive of all area events.

VESTAVIA HILLS UMC FALL FESTIVAL

► When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 4-6 p.m.

► Where: 2061 Kentucky Ave.

The church is hosting a fall festival in its large parking lot that will feature food trucks, race car rides, games, inﬂatables, pony rides, face painting, music and a trolley ride. The event is free, and the church is collecting unopened socks for its clothing closet, which will be donated to a nonproﬁt.

LUTHERAN CHURCH OF VESTAVIA HILLS TRUNK-OR-TREAT

► When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m.

► Where: 201 U.S. 31

The annual trunk-or-treat will feature food, games, bounce houses, activities and games.

THE CHURCH AT LIBERTY PARK FALL FESTIVAL

► When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m.

► Where: 12001 Liberty Parkway

The fall festival will include inﬂatables, trunk-or-treats, food and some rides.

SAINT MARK UMC FALL FESTIVAL

► When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m.

► Where: 2901 Columbiana Road

The trunk-or-treat will feature inﬂatables for all children, as well as free food, a rafﬂe giveaway and games.

VESTAVIA HILLS BAPTIST CHURCH TRUNK-OR-TREAT

► When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.

► Where: 2600 Vestavia Drive

A fall festival with a trunk-or-treat, games, food and other activities, including a climbing wall.

SHADES MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH CARNIVAL

► When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m.

► Where: 2017 Columbiana Road

The carnival will feature games, candy, inﬂatables, face painting and food trucks. Also, the church’s new sanctuary will be open. The event is free.

CAHABA HEIGHTS UMC TRUNK-OR-TREAT

► When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5:30-7 p.m.

► Where: 3139 Cahaba Heights Road

Cahaba Heights will again feature a trunk-or-treat, along with hot dogs, chili and games.

GRACE – A UNITED METHODIST CONGREGATION TRUNK-OR-TREAT

► When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

► Where: 5125 Sicard Hollow Road

This year’s event will feature a trunk-or-treat, games and hot dogs.

ST. STEPHEN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH TRUNK-OR-TREAT

► When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5:45 p.m.

► Where: 3775 Crosshaven Drive

Games and candy will be featured at this year’s trunk-or-treat, as well as hot dogs. The hot dog dinner begins at 5:45 p.m., with trunks opening at 6:30 p.m.

