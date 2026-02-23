Explore the foundations of Japanese garden design at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host “The Foundations of Japanese Garden Design” on Friday, Feb. 27, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Japanese Garden.

During the guided walk, Friends’ horticulturist Julia Adams will introduce participants to the core design principles that have shaped Japanese gardens for centuries. Attendees will learn how elements such as water, stone and plantings work together to create balance and harmony within the landscape.

Adams serves as the horticulturist for the Japanese Garden at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. She holds degrees in hospitality and tourism management and plant sciences, with a concentration in public horticulture, from the University of Tennessee. Her previous experience includes an internship at Denver Botanic Gardens, where she worked closely with the director of the Japanese Garden and a bonsai horticulturist. She has also served at Hesler Biology Greenhouses and volunteered at UT Gardens in Knoxville.

The program offers an opportunity to experience the Japanese Garden while gaining insight into the thoughtful design elements that define it.

The class costs $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers, and registration is available at bbgardens.org/event/the-foundations-of-japanese-garden-design.