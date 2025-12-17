EVENT REMINDER: Vestavia Hills community menorah lighting Dec. 21

× Expand The city of Vestavia Hills and Chabad of Alabama, a Jewish outreach organization based in Mountain Brook, invite the public to a menorah lighting to celebrate Hanukkah.

The city of Vestavia Hills will host a community menorah lighting Sunday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall, in partnership with Chabad of Alabama.

The celebration will include music, children’s activities, latkes, doughnuts and a gelt drop. A car menorah parade will begin at 5 p.m. at Chabad of Alabama and travel to City Hall ahead of the lighting.

The menorah lighting is free and open to the public.