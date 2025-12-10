Event reminder: Reindeer Dash coming up on Dec. 20

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Reindeer Dash 20 Runners near the finish line as they participate in the 2018 Reindeer Dash 5K at Pure Fitness in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

The 2025 Reindeer Dash is coming up on Saturday, Dec. 20, with both the 5K and 1-mile fun run starting at 7:30 a.m. at Pure Fitness.

Participants are encouraged to wear holiday attire, and strollers are welcome. Medals will be presented to all runners.

Packet pickup will be Friday, Dec. 19, from 6 a.m. to noon at Pure Fitness. Parking will be available in the Vestavia Bowl lot. Coffee will be provided by Daysol Coffee Co.

Registration is $40 for the 5K and $30 for the 1-mile run. More information is available at runsignup.com/thereindeerdash2025.