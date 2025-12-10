Event reminder: Reindeer Dash coming up on Dec. 20

The 2025 Reindeer Dash is coming up on Saturday, Dec. 20, with both the 5K and 1-mile fun run starting at 7:30 a.m. at Pure Fitness.

Participants are encouraged to wear holiday attire, and strollers are welcome. Medals will be presented to all runners.

Packet pickup will be Friday, Dec. 19, from 6 a.m. to noon at Pure Fitness. Parking will be available in the Vestavia Bowl lot. Coffee will be provided by Daysol Coffee Co.

Registration is $40 for the 5K and $30 for the 1-mile run. More information is available at runsignup.com/thereindeerdash2025.