Ethan Strand qualifies for world championships in Tokyo

Ethan Strand reacts after setting an NCAA record in the indoor mile. The former Vestavia Hills standout has set two NCAA marks this season.

Ethan Strand’s summer just turned historic.

The former Vestavia Hills High School star and two-time NCAA record-holder punched his ticket to the World Athletics Championships with a 3:30.25 runner-up finish at the U.S. Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Strand will represent Team USA in the men’s 1500 meters when the world meet opens Sept. 1-21 in Tokyo. His event begins with heats on Sept. 14.

For Strand, 23, it’s been a rapid-fire leap into the professional ranks. He signed with Nike in June, then won his debut race in the brand’s kit at Hayward Field before lining up against Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker and other elite milers at nationals.

In the post-race pool interview, Strand said his plan was simple: be in position when it mattered most. “I think I had to use a lot of energy going into the backstretch to get myself in position... but I’m strong enough right now that I got to the finish line in the top three,” he said. “I definitely went for the win.”

That closing instinct has been sharpened over years of competition. Strand left Vestavia Hills with 14 state titles, the Alabama 5K record, and two Gatorade Runner of the Year awards. At the University of North Carolina, he trained under head coach Chris Miltenberg, broke the NCAA indoor mile (3:48.32) and 3,000-meter (7:30.15) records, and won an NCAA title in the 3,000.

Now, with a pro win and a U.S. team spot secured, Strand is eyeing the world stage. “If I’m there with 200 meters to go, I trust myself against anybody in the world,” he said. “The United States is the best country in the world from 1500 right now. If I can compete here and place really high, I can do the same thing at Worlds.”

Strand will continue training under Miltenberg in the weeks leading to Tokyo, splitting time between Chapel Hill and altitude work in Colorado. For the Alabama running community that has watched him rise from local champion to global contender, this September’s 1500 meters will be more than just another race — it will be the next lap in a career that’s only getting faster.