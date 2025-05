The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is inviting the public to a food truck festival at the church Thursday night, May 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Food trucks scheduled to be there include Corazon Mexican, Aww Shucks (specialty corn), Battle Axe (burger, fries and quesadillas), Stephen’s Hotdog Wagon and Nola Ice (shaved ice snow cones). There also will be live music.

The church is at 1912 Canyon Road in Vestavia Hills.