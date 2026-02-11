Elevate and Empower tech event set for Feb. 19 at Vestavia Civic Center

× Expand Image courtesy of Elevate and Empower

Hosted by TechBirmingham Women in Technology, the Women in Cybersecurity Central Alabama Affiliate, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the Birmingham Tech Council, the conference is designed to strengthen Birmingham’s tech talent pipeline and support workforce development across the region.

The multi-track event will focus on career development, software development and product management, cybersecurity, and AI, data science, and analytics. Attendees can expect keynote remarks, interactive expert discussions and hands-on sessions aimed at building both technical skills and professional confidence.

The keynote speaker will be Lynn Dohm, executive director of Women in CyberSecurity. Dohm leads initiatives to recruit, retain and advance women in cybersecurity and brings more than two decades of experience as a strategist aligning businesses, nonprofits and grant-funded programs with workforce goals. She has received two SANS Difference Maker awards and has been recognized as one of CS Hub’s top 25 cybersecurity leaders.

In addition to educational sessions, the conference will offer networking opportunities, resume and career guidance, and connections with employers seeking talent in IT, AI and cybersecurity fields. Organizers say the event is open to everyone, including students, IT professionals and those transitioning into tech careers.

Registration is $30, with a discounted rate of $15 for students. For more information or to register, visit elevate-empower-bhm.org.