Election runoff for Vestavia City Council Place 3 is Sept. 23

× Expand Photos courtesy of the candidates Michael Vercher, left and Brian DeMarco are headed for a Sept. 23 runoff for Vestavia Hills City Council Place 3.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today (Tuesday, Sept. 23) for the runoff race for Vestavia Hills City Council Place 3.

Michael Vercher and Brian DeMarco are vying for the City Council seat given up by Paul Head. Vercher was the lead vote-getter in a three-way race on Aug. 26, capturing 2,098 votes (39%), compared to 1,731 votes (32%) for DeMarco and 1,502 votes (28% for Jacob Pugh.

Read more about Vercher and see his bio and Q&A here.

Read more about DeMarco and see his bio and Q&A here.

A runoff is required when no candidate receives 50 percent, plus one vote.

Voters must live in the city limits of Vestavia Hills to cast a vote in the election and must present a valid photo ID.

Vestavia Hills has six polling places for the municipal election. Voters can verify their polling place at alabamavotes.gov or by calling the Jefferson County Board of Registrars at 205-325-5550 or Shelby County Board of Registrars at 205-669-3913, depending inn which county they live.