Eight boys achieve rank of Eagle Scout

Six Vestavia Boy Scouts recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout in Troop 4. The troop, chartered by VHUMC, is proud to announce the achievements made by Benjamin Bryant, Dalton Knopf, Baker Bolton, Jonathan Wilson, Jacob Dorris and Benjamin Keene.

Benjamin Bryant has obtained 31 Merit Badges during his 12 years of Scouting. He is currently a senior at Vestavia Hills High School and plays the trombone in the marching band. Benjamin plans to major in mechanical engineering at Auburn University after graduation. For his Eagle Project, Benjamin chose to build horse stables for Special Equestrians, which provides therapeutic horse rides for individuals with developmental disabilities. Benjamin was drawn to this group because of his brother, Noah, who is a member.

Dalton Knopf is a senior at Vestavia Hills High School, and he is part of the German Club and Soccer Team. He also contributes to the ARC of Central Alabama by adopting an “angel” every Christmas. Dalton plans to major in microbiology at Auburn University this fall. He has earned 27 Merit Badges over the years, and as his final requirement to achieve the rank of Eagle, he built a shelter for bikes at the Alabama Baptist Children's Home in Alabaster. He came up with the idea when he noticed that the bikes at the shelter were getting rusty due to exposure to the elements.

Baker Bolton is a member of the Robotics team, Ultimate Frisbee team at VHHS and competes on the Vestavia Hills Mountain Biking Team. He plans to major in mechanical engineering in college. For his Eagle project, Baker decided to improve the workout room at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church to show appreciation for their sponsorship of Troop 4. He added cabinets for equipment, storage for personal belongings, and some seating to the room. Baker has earned a total of 29 Merit Badges.

Jonathan Wilson is a senior at Vestavia Hills High School. He enjoys frisbee and running track. He is a member of the National Honor Society, track team, and many other organizations. Jonathan plans to attend Auburn University and study biomedical science next year. He constructed picnic tables and a gathering area made of stone at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Homewood for his Eagle project.

Jacob Dorris, also a senior at Vestavia Hills High School, has been a part of the Vestavia Hills Mountain Biking Team for five years. This taught him to love the outdoors, and now his favorite memories of scouting are those of High Adventure camps from Canada to Florida. He built hammock stands at McCallum Park as his Eagle Project. After graduation from high school, Jacob plans to learn a trade with an emphasis on the automotive industry.

Benjamin Keene is also a senior at Vestavia Hills High School. He serves as a goalkeeper on the school’s soccer team and kicker for the football team. He also plays trombone and is a former member of the Central Choir. He built a picnic area and sandbox for his Eagle Project at a women’s and children’s shelter in Shelby County. Benjamin plans to attend college in the fall and study civil engineering.

Troop 83 also recognized two new Eagle Scouts.

Corbin Mehrer achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in January 2022. Corbin began his scouting career as a Kindergartener. He earned the Arrow of Light as a Cub Scout. Since joining Troop 83, Corbin has earned 31 merit badges, held numerous leadership positions including chaplain, librarian and historian. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow and has earned the Triple Crown, by participating in three High Adventure trips through scouting.

For Corbin’s Eagle project, he installed six bat houses at Camp McDowell. He raised the

funds for the project and built the bat houses using a construction plan from the International Bat Association. He, along with family and fellow scouts, cut the bat houses from plywood. Corbin then hosted an assembly day where nearly a dozen scouts, from multiple troops, assembled the houses.

During National Bat Week, Corbin and a small group of volunteers installed the houses in different locations around Camp McDowell. Camp McDowell is home to several species of bat, including some that are protected. These houses will help maintain the population and hopefully increase the number of bats present at the camp.

Corbin is a Senior at Vestavia Hills High School. He is a member of the VEX World Championship qualifying Robotics team and looks forward to attending the University Of Alabama in Huntsville, in the Fall.

His parents are Erin and Todd Hollifield, and Michael Mehrer. Corbin and his family attend All Saints Episcopal Church.

Riley Howerton achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at Dawson Church Troop 83 in January 2022. Riley is the fourth generation of his family to receive this honor. Riley’s leadership roles in the Troop included senior patrol leader, patrol leader, assistant patrol leader, historian and scribe. He has earned 25 merit badges along with the God and Life medal. He also earned his

Arrow of Light rank as a Cub Scout with Pack 1 at Vestavia Methodist. One of his many favorite memories is being named Top Shot at Summer Camp at Camp Comer.

For his Eagle Scout project, Riley designed and built a four-element low ropes course at Camp Dawson with the help of fellow scouts and adult leaders. The four challenges are a spider web, bosun chairs, traverse line and a 7-foot team wall. Some existing trees were used to help the course blend into the environment. Careful planning and drilling were done to protect the health of the trees. Yards of rope and wire cable were strung and clamped for three of the elements. Concrete was poured around timbers for the wall and spider web. This course can be used for kids camps, team building, and to help build confidence before taking on the camp’s high ropes course.

Riley is in his senior year as a homeschooler and member of Essential Church School. He is an active member of Dawson’s Chapel Choir and holds the officer position of tenor section leader.

Riley’s parents are Bill and Cindy Howerton. He and his family are active members at Dawson.

Submitted by Watts Ueltschey Jr and Marilyn Henry