Eichelberger, Duquette appointed to Vestavia park board, library board

The Vestavia Hills City Council this week appointed two people to the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and Library in the Forest Board.

Parks and Recreation Board

The council chose Jay Eichelberger from among nine candidates for a five-year term on the Parks and Recreation Board.

Eichelberger, who lives in Liberty Park, is the general manager for manufacturing for Altec and has been a resident of Vestavia Hills for six years and has been actively involved in youth sports and community programs. He has coached youth softball and basketball over multiple seasons and supported his children’s participation in baseball, basketball, volleyball, softball and flag football.

He also served on the Vestavia Hills Girls Softball Association board of directors and was president during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

In his application, Eichelberger said his background blends business leadership with community involvement, emphasizing strategic planning, budgeting and organizational management. As president of the softball association, he led board operations, guided policy and facility planning, and worked closely with city staff on scheduling and maintenance.

“I’m passionate about maintaining safe, accessible and high-quality recreational spaces that meet the needs of families and residents of all ages,” Eichelberger wrote. “Having served as both a coach and parent across multiple sports, I bring a well-rounded perspective on the needs of athletes, volunteers and the broader community. I’m also interested in supporting strategic planning, capital investment and new programming that promote health, teamwork and community engagement throughout Vestavia Hills.”

Library in the Forest

The council selected Kathleen Duquette for a four-year term on the Library in the Forest board of directors, from among five candidates.

Duquette, who lives atop Shades Mountain off Shades Crest Road, is a retired registered nurse with children and grandchildren in Vestavia Hills.

Duquette has been an active PTA member and was active in Vestavia’s swim team program and belonged to the Floribunda Garden Club. She has been secretary of the Republican Women of the South for the past two years.

“I am interested in children being able to read and to have quality books to read,” Duquette wrote in her application for the board. “Books that encourage imagination. Learning history in fun ways. Learning how to be productive and ambitious citizens.

“I want material that is edifying and appropriate for them to see and read and learn from,” Duquette wrote. “Summer reading is so important. I hope to see programs that are educational for their summer use. I have a strong work ethic. I am independent. All viewpoints deserve to be heard and considered. I have a strong moral and ethical compass.”

Duquette also said she would like to see senior programs that encourage a sense of community and fellowship. She would love to see senior book clubs at the library, she said.