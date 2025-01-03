Editor's Picks: High school basketball, Ice Breaker Invitational, Miss America

It’s the first weekend of the new year. Here are some ideas of things to do this weekend:

With school still out of session for a winter break, the Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls basketball teams both play at home during the middle of the day Friday, Jan. 3, between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The boys play Corner High School, and the girls play Hartselle High School.

On Saturday, the Vestavia Hills High School indoor track and field teams are participating in the Ice Breaker Invitational at the Birmingham Crossplex at 2340 Crossplex Blvd.

If you like keeping up with beauty pageants and scholarship competitions, get a group together to watch Vestavia Hills native Abbie Stockard compete in the Miss America competition Sunday night in Orlando. Stockard, who won Miss Alabama as Miss Hoover 2024, already has won a leadership award at Miss America this week.

The finals for Miss America are Sunday at 6 p.m. central time. The competition is not on TV this year, but you can stream it for free at pageantvision.com.

WEEK IN REVIEW

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 27-Jan. 2:

We named our Vestavia Hills Newsmaker of the Year for 2024, which — to explain — is the person who generated the most conversation in the community in 2024.

We picked the top 10 most impactful news stories of 2024 for Vestavia Hills and the top 10 most-read stories on the Vestavia Voice website (according to online analytics).

We also wrapped up a series on the top five Vestavia Hills sports stories of 2024, as selected by Sports Editor Kyle Parmley.

Finally, the Alabama Department of Transportation said it is scheduled to begin construction on the widening of U.S. 280 as soon as February. See more.