Editor's Picks: Vulcan Run 10K, Moss Rock Festival, Veterans Tribute

The weekend has arrived, and there are numerous events happening around town. Here’s a few we’d like to highlight:

SATURDAY, NOV. 2:

Vulcan Run 10K, Nov. 2: Rosewood Plaza in Homewood will be filled with hundreds of runners on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. for the annual Vulcan Run 10K. This year is the 50th anniversary of the race and the first year it has officially taken place in Homewood. For more information or to sign up, visit runsignnup.com.Race/AL/Birmingham?Vulcan10KRun.

Corvette car show by MOB Inc car club, 40 Inverness Center Parkway, 9 a.m.-noon. Corvette owners from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee are expected to participate in this event, and there should be food trucks and refreshments. Read more about it.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, NOV. 2-3:

Moss Rock Festival, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium parking lot, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. This festival celebrates art, nature, design and “smart living” and will include more than 100 juried artists who repurpose found objects into their work or highlight nature in some way. There also will be food trucks, live entertainment, interactive art projects for kids, and organizations connected to nature and sustainable living. Read more about it here.

SUNDAY, NOV. 3:

Veterans Tribute Ceremony, Alabama Veterans Memorial Park (Liberty Parkway exit off Interstate 459), 1:30 p.m.

Out of Darkness Walk, Veterans Park on Valleydale Road, registration at 1 p.m.; walk at 2:30 p.m. This walk is organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in memory of people lost to suicide and in support of their surviving loved ones, as well as suicide prevention efforts.

Iris Blossoms Charity Gala, Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, 4-8 p.m. This event raises money to support women and children who have hair loss due to alopecia, cancer and other conditions or diseases. It will include a fashion show by some of those women and children. Find out more here.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 25-31:

Work is beginning on the troublesome intersection of U.S. 31 and Columbiana Road, and work on two other road and infrastructure projects in Vestavia Hills is scheduled for November and December.

The Vestavia Hills City Council rezoned land in Cahaba Heights for three houses, and the Vestavia Hills Board of Education approved a contract for a new crisis alert system.

The owner of Marta’s Bakery in Cahaba Heights is retiring after 34 years, and Hillside Music and Que closed its doors for good.

In sports, the Vestavia Hills football team lost to rival Hoover last week and faces a challenge from Hewitt-Trussville this Friday night, and the Rebel volleyball team made it to the final four in the state playoffs.