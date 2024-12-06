Editor's Picks: Vestavia Christmas Parade, Christmas worship and holiday crafts

The holiday season is in high gear already with multiple Christmas-related events happening in Vestavia Hills this weekend. Here are some details:

Make Your Own Gingerbread House: The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is giving folks a chance to make their own gingerbread house this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. The cost is $25 to $35. For more information, contact Melissa Burnett at mburnett@vhal.org or 205-978-0153.

Christmas Mailbox Workshop: Vestavia Hills Methodist Church is having a workshop to show people how to decorate their mailbox for Christmas. That workshop also will be Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert: The Birmingham Boys Choir, which includes boys from Vestavia Hills, will once again take the stage at Samford University’s Leslie Wright Center on Dec. 8, marking the 47th annual Christmas concert performance by the group. Their concert is at 2:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. See more.

Vestavia Hills Christmas Parade: This year’s parade is Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Liberty Park. It will start at Liberty Park Middle School, go down Liberty Parkway and loop through the Alston Meadows neighborhood, then go back up Liberty Parkway and end at the parking lot of the softball fields. After the parade, there will be a Party in the Park Celebration with food trucks, vendor booths, bounce houses and a visit with Santa at the softball fields.

Thrill of Hope: A Family Night of Worship: Shades Mountain Baptist Church is inviting people to experience the sounds of Christmas in a worship service to celebrate the Christmas season on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 6 p.m. Child care will be provided for children birth-4 years old.

WEEK IN REVIEW

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 29-Dec. 5:

The Vestavia Hills school district earned a 97 on its 2024 state report card, and two schools earned a score of 100. See details.

See photos from the city of Vestavia Hills’ annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The third annual Gingerbread Jam gingerbread house competition is coming up Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. The event is a fundraiser for the Megan Montgomery Foundation, which works to prevent relationship violence. See details.

The city is asking for public input to update the city’s master plan for sidewalk construction. See how you can get involved and have a say.

