Editor's Picks: Small Business Saturday, Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run, Market Noel

This Saturday is Small Business Saturday in Vestavia Hills, with city officials encouraging people to make a special effort to support local shops.

Seventeen small businesses spread throughout the city are participating in a campaign in which your name will be entered into a drawing for four baskets of prizes when you make a purchase in those businesses.

Participating businesses include The Blue Willow, The Clotheshorse, Davenport’s Pizza Palace, Dear Emmaline, Gigi’s, Knit Happens, Learning Express Toys, The Lili Pad, Little Soles, Monograms Plus, Mudtown Eat & Drink, The Ridge Eat & Drink, Salon 12, Salon Summit, Second Hand Rose, Serendipity Boutique and Troup’s Pizza.

Also on Saturday is the Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run, a 5K and fun run in the Liberty Park community put on in memory of a leader in the PTO at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park who died of lung cancer in June 2022. The majority of proceeds from the run will help fund a memorial scholarship created in Pair’s honor by the Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park PTO. Read more about the 5K and fun run here.

Today (Friday, Nov. 22) at 4 p.m. is a Super Smash Bros. Tournament for teenagers at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

Also this weekend is the Market Noel shopping event put on by the Junior League of Birmingham at the Finley Center in neighboring Hoover. It started with a preview event Wednesday but continues Friday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m). Santa Claus is coming to town as well. There is a “Milk and Cookies with Santa” time from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and “Brunch with the Buy Guy” from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Read more about Market Noel here.

WEEK IN REVIEW

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 15-21:

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Monday approved Lorie Belski as the new permanent principal for Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge. Belski follows in the shoes of Ty Arendall, who took a job as director of operations and services in the school system’s central office at the end of last month. Read more about those changes here.

Vestavia Hills High School has been named a silver recipient on the 2024 Advanced Placement School Honor Roll.

