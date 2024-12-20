Editor's Picks: Reindeer Dash 5K, candlelight Christmas services & more

It’s the last weekend before Christmas, and there still are several Christmas events happening in Vestavia Hills.

Today — Friday, Dec. 20 — is the last day to register for the 2024 Reindeer Dash 5K and Fun Run, to be held Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 a.m. at Pure Fitness. Runners and walkers are encouraged – but not required -- to dress in holiday character costumes and festive holiday attire. Proceeds will benefit the Grace Klein Community. Registration costs $40 for the 5K and $30 for the 1-mile fun run and is open until midnight Friday night. Register here.

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church is having a special Service of Healing and Light from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the church’s chapel.

Vestavia Hills Baptist Church is taking senior citizens to see the Holiday Spectacular Christmas musical at Red Mountain Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.

Vestavia Hills Baptist Church also invites the public, especially children and their families, to Come See the Baby, an experiential nativity event in the church’s fellowship hall at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22. Little children will have the chance to touch, see and hear the story of Jesus’ birth in an engaging, hands-on way, the church said.

Mountaintop Community Church is having candlelight Christmas services at 9 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, and again at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24.

WEEK IN REVIEW

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 13-19:

Check out photos and the report from the Gingerbread Jam gingerbread house competition, held last weekend at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

× Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

Learn more about the “jiujitsu grandma,” a 76-year-old Vestavia Hills community member who doesn’t let age stand in her way of jiujitsu competition. She holds a purple belt in Brazilian jiujitsu and has more than 48,000 Instagram followers.

The Vestavia Hills City Council this week agreed to work with the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham to study the best way to deal with a troubled bridge off U.S. 280. See details.

Keith Blanton, the city of Vestavia Hills’ chief building official, recently was inducted in the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders’ Hall of Fame.

Get to know Will Mason, the owner of Mason Music, a music education center and supply store which has a location in Cahaba Heights.

Learn more about Rolls Bakery, a small-batch cinnamon roll bakery that opened in Vestavia Hills in May 2023.