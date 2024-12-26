Editor's Picks: Movies, Activate games, Vestavia Bowl

If you’re itching to get out of the house after Christmas, here are some ideas for things to do in Vestavia Hills this weekend:

Because there’s a pretty good chance of rain this weekend, a movie might be a good idea. Some of the movies showing at the AMC theater in Vestavia Hills (1911 Kentucky Ave.) or The Summit (321 Summit Blvd.) include “Mufasa: The Lion King,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” “A Complete Unknown,” “The Fire Inside,” “Wicked,” “Moana 2,” “Red One,” “Homestead,” “Gladiator II” and “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.”

Or if you’d rather be moving around, try your hand — or your feet — at Activate, a gaming company that offers guests physical and mental challenges in the Park South Plaza shopping center at 1425 Montgomery Highway. It includes options that involve jumping, wall climbing, problem solving, basketball, dodgeball and more.

The experience allows guests to choose between hundreds of combinations of games that last one minute to three minutes each with varying degrees of difficulty. There are lasers, HD monitors, LED wall buttons, infrared sensors, projectors, basketball hoops and glowing tiles laid out on the floor in a grid format.

From Friday to Sunday, the cost is $25.99 per person. Read more about it in this Vestavia Voice story, and see more details on the Activate website.

Of course, there’s also the option of bowling at Vestavia Bowl just a block away at 1429 Montgomery Highway.

Regular rates vary from $3.50 per person per game to $7 per person per game (plus $5 for shoes), depending on the day and time, or you can pay by the hour (anywhere from $25 per lane to $60 per lane), depending on the day and time and shoe options. See all pricing options and more on the Vestavia Bowl website.

WEEK IN REVIEW

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 20-26:

Former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood is challenging Ashley Curry for mayor in the 2025 election.

Vestavia Hills resident and developer Patrick Denney was selected as a finalist for the 2024 Vestavia Hills Newsmaker of the Year for working out a deal to open a new indoor pickleball complex in the former Sprouts grocery store. See more.

Three Vestavia Hills Rebels were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state football team.

Massey Road, which was blocked off for a construction project, has reopened temporarily through New Year’s Day.

Registration is open for the Vestavia Hills youth baseball and softball leagues, as well as the Miracle League for players with disabilities. Read more.

Commemorative pavers are now for sale for the Vestavia Hills Veterans Memorial to be built at Altadena Valley Park. See more.

Check out a Vestavia Hills holiday photo gallery.