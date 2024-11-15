Editor's Picks: Deck the Heights, Bestavia Bazaar & more

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, here are a few events happening around town:

DECK THE HEIGHTS

The Cahaba Heights community is ready to kick off the holiday season this Saturday, Nov. 16, with its annual Deck the Heights celebration.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., multiple businesses in the Cahaba Heights business district are joining together to offer holiday shopping specials, food samples and a variety of activities that include trolley rides, inflatables, pop-up artist booths, jazz music, balloon art, an inflatable snow globe, snow machine, disc jockey, giant slide, toddler bounce house, train ride, photo booth with Santa, mechanical bull and kids crafts.

The trolley rides begin at 2 p.m., and the All the Dogs Rescue group will have dogs available to adopt from 3 to 6 p.m. at Heights IV & Wellness.

BESTAVIA BAZAAR

This is an arts and crafts fair featuring more than 70 local businesses in the parking lot of the Keller Williams Vestavia office at 3595 Grandview Parkway from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Saturday, Nov. 16.

Vendors will be selling a wide variety of items, including paintings, jewelry, calligraphy, soaps, candles, prints, crochet art, pottery, woodworking, embroidery, essential oils, hair tinsel, digital pet portraits, jams and jellies, monogrammed clothing, house plant, women’s and children’s clothing, honey, popcorn, hot chocolate, coffee, sourdough bread and cinnamon rolls. There will be food trucks, inflatables for the kids and puppy adoptions from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

Admission is free.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills Rebels football team is traveling to Phenix City to take on the Central-Phenix City Red Devils at 7 p.m. Friday at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association 7A playoffs.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills High School junior varsity and ninth grade wrestling teams are taking part in The Top of the Mountain wrestling tournament at Mountain Brook High School. The event starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.

WEEK IN REVIEW

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 8-14:

Mayor Ashley Curry delivered his 2024 state-of-the-city address to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. See what he had to say here.

The city of Vestavia Hills has established a Human Resources Department. Meet the city’s new human resources director.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest partnered with Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama to give people tips for dealing with Alzheimer’s during the holiday season.

Get to know Vestavia Hills Elementary West kindergarten teacher Lois Powers Gray.