Editor's Picks: Breakfast with Santa, gingerbread house competition & more

Christmas cheer is still in high gear this weekend in Vestavia Hills.

Breakfast with Santa: The city is putting on a free pancake breakfast Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway. Children will have an opportunity to visit with Santa. No reservations are required.

Gingerbread Jam: Also Saturday morning at the Civic Center, from 8 a.m. to noon, the Megan Montgomery Foundation is having an open house for its gingerbread house competition to raise money to help prevent relationship violence. Entries for the contest are being accepted through Friday, and all the entries will be available to view Saturday morning. Winners are to be announced at 11:45 a.m. See more about the contest here.

“God With Us: A Christmas Worship Experience:” The worship choir and orchestra at Metropolitan Church at 2800 Metropolitan Way is holding this Christmas event Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Liberty Park Christmas: The Church at Liberty Park is having a special Christmas service Sunday featuring the Act of Congress music group and the church’s worship choir. Call the church at 205-969-1236 for more details.

The holidays also can be a difficult time for people, especially those who have lost a loved one or are just experiencing loneliness. Some churches are having special events for such people:

A Space for Consolation: Vestavia Hills Baptist Church is opening its chapel from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 15, for people seeking a moment of quiet reflection or consolation. This time is set aside for anyone carrying the weight of loss, loneliness or other struggles. The chapel is designed to be a peaceful space to pray and find solace in the presence of God. Before coming, people are encouraged to watch and listen to a conversation about consolation and grief between Pastor Eric Spivey and the minister of music, Marty Watts. See that 5-minute video here.

Holiday Remembrance Service: Shades Mountain Baptist Church is having this service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, for people who have experienced loss this year. The purpose is to remember loved ones, share grief and nurture hope. Registration is open until 1 p.m. Sunday.

WEEK IN REVIEW

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 6-12:

Vestavia Hills native Abbie Stockard, who was crowned Miss Alabama in June, is heading to Orlando in late December for the Miss America competition, which is held Dec. 30-Jan. 5. Learn more about Stockard and how she has been preparing.

Students in Vestavia Hills schools ranked second in the state in performance on the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program tests given this past spring, behind only Mountain Brook, when considering all three subjects together. Proficiency rates increased in math and English language arts from the previous year but decreased slightly in science. See details, including scores for each Vestavia Hills school.

Insurance agent Drew Carter is seeking to spark life into the Rocky Ridge entertainment district, following a model established in Cahaba Heights. Read more.

See photo galleries and a report from the Holiday in the Hills Parade and Party in the Park held in Liberty Park this past Sunday.

Vestavia Hills native Ethan Strand, now a junior at the University of North Carolina, put his name in the record books last weekend, breaking the NCAA record for the 3,000-meter race during North Carolina’s first indoor track and field meet in Boston. See details.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday agreed to lease a 1,200-square-foot space in the Shoppes at City Hall to house the city’s new Human Resources Department. Read more about why the space is needed and how much it will cost.

It’s not too late to sign up for the 2024 Reindeer Dash 5K and 1-mile fun run. The event, a fundraiser for the Grace Klein Community, will be Saturday, Dec. 21, at Pure Fitness in Vestavia Hills. See details and a link to register.