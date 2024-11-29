Editor's Picks: Black Friday shopping, work off Thanksgiving calories, Toys for Tots, Christmas photos

Now that you’ve finished that Thanksgiving feast, how are you going to spend the rest of this weekend?

Lots of people likely will head out shopping to take advantage of Black Friday deals. So whether you’re headed to the Vestavia City Center, Patchwork Farms, the Cahaba Heights business district, the Rocky Ridge business district or another one of Vestavia’s shopping centers or stores, be careful out there and remember to share the generous holiday spirit with your fellow shoppers.

Here are a few other options of things to do around Vestavia Hills this weekend:

Toys For Tots: While you’re out shopping, pick up a toy for a needy child and drop it off at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Saturday or Sunday for the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation. If you bring in a new unopened toy, you’ll get $20 in any late fines at the library forgiven as well.

Walk off that Thanksgiving feast: If you don’t feel like walking around from store to store, another way to burn off some of those calories would be to take a hike at one of Vestavia Hills’ numerous parks: Altadena Valley Park, Wald Park, Cahaba River Park, Meadowlawn Park, Cahaba Heights Park, Shallowford Park, Byrd Park, the Boulder Canyon Nature Trail or the Blue Cross Blue Shield Trail off Sicard Hollow Road. It’s supposed to be sunny Friday and Saturday and partly cloudy Sunday, with the chance of rain 4% or less throughout the weekend. But you might want to wear layers. The expected highs are 48 Friday, 53 Saturday and 57 Sunday, and it should go below freezing each night, according to The Weather Channel. Find out more about Vestavia’s walking trails here.

Christmas photos: If you’re in the Christmas mood and looking for a good place to take a holiday photo, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest has just the place for you. The library has a holiday photo studio set up just for that purpose. The library is closed Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, but for Saturday or Sunday, you can schedule an appointment at appt.link/holidaystudio.

Christmas drive-in movie: Vestavia Hills Methodist Church on Sunday night, Dec. 1, is showing a Christmas drive-in movie in the church’s main parking lot at 2061 Kentucky Ave. from 5 to 7 p.m. The movie is free, and there will be food and drinks available for purchase.

WEEK IN REVIEW

If you think you may have missed out on some of the news this week, here’s a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 22-28:

The Vestavia Hills High School cheerleaders had a lot to celebrate at this year’s Alabama High School Athletic Association state championship competition, with victories for both the varsity and JV squads.

Kay Reed and Iz Café are celebrating 25 years of service to the community, while 1020 Wellness marks 30 years in business.

The city of Vestavia Hills is getting ready to survey residents to gauge how the city government is performing and what people want to see happen in the city in the future. Read that story here.

See the preview of the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony coming up this Tuesday night, as well as a preview of the season for the Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls basketball teams.

Also, get to know Sandy Naramore, the executive director of Magic Moments, a nonprofit that grants wishes for children in Alabama diagnosed with life-threatening or acute life-altering medical conditions, and Anna Gaston, a student assistance counselor for the Vestavia Hills school system.