Editor's Note

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Neal Embry Neal Embry, Community Editor for Vestavia Voice, at Starnes Media in Homewood, Ala. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

Springtime is finally here.

It’s time to head outside, pack a sack lunch and enjoy the great outdoors.

This month, we’ve taken time to examine all of the outdoor spaces in the city and provide you an update on what all is available for you and your family to enjoy this summer in Vestavia Hills. We’ve also included an update on the Parks and Recreation Department’s efforts to improve its marketing, including a new website.

We also have a recap on the Vestavia Hills High School wrestling team, which brought home another state championship to add to the school’s vast collection. Congratulations to the team!

In this month’s other cover story, we feature UAB professor Yakov Kasman and his daughter, Dina Kasman, Vestavia residents who are both piano professors. The younger Kasman recently won first prize at the Gulf Coast Steinway Society Piano Competition and has begun teaching her own students as her father taught her.

As we enter into a new season of the year, I am hoping we continue to see a rise in the number of vaccinations and a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, and that life can begin to move forward in a ‘new normal.” We may not ever go back to the “normal” we had before, but I’m hoping we can get close.

Or at least just let me (safely) go to a Braves game again. I’ll settle for that.