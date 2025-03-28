Editor's Note: April 2025

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Jon Anderson

One of my favorite subjects in high school and college — back in the Stone Age — was history.

I found it fascinating to learn how people in different times and cultures lived — the struggles they faced, the rise and fall of civilizations, and the inventions that shaped the world. To this day, I still love reading and learning about history.

So it’s no surprise that I enjoyed reading Emily Reed’s cover story about the origins of Vestavia Hills — founded 75 years ago. It’s a fascinating look at how the city grew from wilderness to the thriving community it is today.

If you love history, too, I encourage you to attend the April 21 meeting of the Vestavia Hills Historical Society, where city attorney Pat Boone will highlight key moments from the past six decades. The meeting will be held at City Hall at 2 p.m.