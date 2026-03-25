Easter Eggstravaganza brings egg hunts, games and petting zoo to Wald Park

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host an Easter Eggstravaganza on Friday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wald Park.

The event will feature an Easter egg hunt beginning at 11:05 a.m., along with games, crafts, snacks and photos with a Big Bunny character. A petting zoo from DART Family Farm will also be on site, giving children a chance to interact with animals.

The event is open to children of all ages, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early so they don’t miss the start of the egg hunt.