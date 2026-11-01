East side library gets short end of the stick again

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Isabella Shimko-Lofano, a medical student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, takes time to study at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in October.

Residents in Liberty Park have been pushing for a library in the eastern part of the city for many years, but it has remained a dream that stayed just outside their grasp.

A proposal surfaced in 2025 to build a library facility next to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex for an estimated $9.2 million, including $7 million of public money, and Liberty Park residents and library officials were energized.

But as the City Council analyzed all city needs and debated priorities, the new library came out on the short end of the stick once again. The City Council in September instead approved spending $9 million to put artificial turf on the baseball and softball fields at Liberty Park and renovate that complex.

OTHER PRIORITIES

Some city officials at one point said they thought there might be enough money to do both projects, but then Vestavia Hills school officials came forward with a request for a $6 million upfront contribution to help build and renovate arts and athletic facilities at Vestavia Hills High School.

The council voted to make the school project a top priority in its strategic planning session in February.

Councilwoman Kimberly Cook, who lives in Liberty Park and has been a staunch advocate for a library in the Liberty Park area for a long time, said the $6 million request from the school system definitely played a role in getting the library project bumped.

“We regret that we have to give up our city capital money for the schools, but we don’t regret the good that it’s going to do for the students because we know it’s needed,” Cook said.

If the school system had been successful in its effort to get a 9.8-mill property tax increase passed in 2023, that likely would have provided the money for these projects, but the failure of the tax increase has put school officials in a bind, Cook said.

Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. A dad and his daughter pose for a photo at the Father-Daughter Tea at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in July 2026.

“They’re really scrounging because they have some serious needs,” she said.

But as the city steps in to aid the schools, “it does place us at a disadvantage from all of our city projects,” Cook said.

The city plans to borrow up to $46 million in short-term and long-term debt in fiscal 2027 to address capital needs, but all of that money already has been allocated, and there is no money left for construction of a library facility, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

The City Council did, however, vote in early October to commission a study to help determine what types of spaces are desired in a library or community center in eastern Vestavia. That same study, to be conducted by Williams Blackstock Architects at a cost of about $63,500, also will develop conceptual designs, floor plans and cost estimates.

The plan is to use the community survey conducted by the city every two years to home in on what exactly residents want to see in an east side library or community center and how big of a priority that is. That survey is being done this fall, and the council should have results in January, Downes said. Following completion of the survey, Williams Blackstock Architects should have a report ready for council review in time for 2027 strategic planning meetings in February, Downes said.

NEEDED SPACES?

So the question remains: What kinds of spaces would be desired in a library or community center?

Taneisha Tucker, director of the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest along U.S. 31, said past surveys have indicated that people on the eastern side of town wanted children’s spaces, meeting spaces and technology offerings, which could be anything from technology classes to makerspace activities.

Her immediate thoughts have been to offer a robust collection of materials for children 11 and younger, a space for teens and tweens to study and play games, and a smaller collection of popular materials for adults and teens, she said.

Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. Women pose for a photo at the Nashville Party with line dancing at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in July 2026.

She also would like to offer a variety of programs for all segments of the communities of Liberty Park and Cahaba Heights. Thus far, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest has been offering family outreach programs in Liberty Park and Cahaba Heights such as an annual Easter egg hunt and back-to-school rally, she said.

But all of those have had to be outdoor activities because there is no public building or meeting space, Tucker said. Offering a place for people to hold Zoom or Microsoft Teams meetings also would be a good idea, she said.

Tucker said she has some ideas of types of programs an east side library could offer, but each community is different in terms of what it wants in a library, and sometimes those desires change over time, she said.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest recently started offering Monday morning programs for moms of young children because that’s what they requested, but the people in Liberty Park and Cahaba Heights might want something different, she said.

“Things will grow organically once you become acquainted with the community,” she said.

The survey to be done this fall should help identify some of the current desires, Tucker said.

Jimmy Bartlett, a board member emeritus for the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest who served 10 years officially from 2012 to 2022, said people in the eastern part of the city would like to see offerings that are similar to those offered at the main library, including books and programs for children, Halloween and Easter parties for kids, storytimes for toddlers, and a summer reading program.

“It takes my daughter-in-law 25 or 30 minutes to drive from their home in Liberty Park to the main library, and it’s very much an inconvenience,” Bartlett said. “My [7-year-old] grandson isn’t able to participate in the programs that my own children grew up doing at our local library.”

Susan Swagler, vice chairwoman of the library’s board of trustees, said library staff do an incredible job of offering special events and programs for people in Liberty Park and Cahaba Heights.

“It’s joyful. It’s intentional. There are so many people out there, and they are just so happy to have it,” Swagler said. “It would just be a lot easier and quite frankly more intentional if we had [an indoor] space to do it.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. Dads dance with their daughters at the Father-Daughter Tea at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in July 2026.

Swagler said modern libraries are more than just a repository for books. “It is a community space. It is a place for learning,” she said. “It is a place where people go for Canva classes or Excel classes.”

Also, a library needs to serve people of all ages and stages of life, Swagler said. She would love to see the library offer flexible meeting spaces that could be used for a variety of things, from mahjong gatherings to teen art shows and study spaces. But there needs to be a focus on children, Swagler said. “This all starts so young — this love of books and love of learning, and it can be a lifelong thing,” she said.

REAL DEMAND? RIGHT PLACE?

Councilwoman Ali Pilcher said she loves the library and uses it regularly but questioned whether a second one is really in high demand. And, if it is, she questioned whether the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex, known as the SHAC, is the best site. From parts of Cahaba Heights, it takes longer to drive to the SHAC than to the Library in the Forest, she said.

Swagler said driving to the SHAC is a lot less stressful than driving to the Library in the Forest. Also, there are so many parents who already take kids to the SHAC for athletic events. Being able to have a library there at the same location would be ideal for those children, their siblings and parents, she said.

“If I could go to one place and have one child on the field and another at the library, that would be heaven,” Swagler said.

Mayor Ashley Curry has noted several times how close the SHAC is to the elementary and middle schools in Liberty Park and how kids could walk from school to a library there after school.

Elise Bodenheimer, president of the Friends of the Vestavia Hills Library and a resident of Cahaba Heights, said a library branch in Cahaba Heights would be fantastic, but she doesn’t think there are any good sites to put one in Cahaba Heights. Someone recommended the old New Merkle House that was formerly used for seniors, but Bodenheimer said parking there was abysmal. “I don’t see that as a viable option.”

Bodenheimer said the study being done this fall will answer a lot of questions.

“Then we will know what sort of facility, size, what it’s going to cost, not just to build it, but to run it,” Bodenheimer said. “That has to be in consideration with anything we do.”

Swagler said the people who live in Liberty Park have been asking for a library and meeting spaces for years.

“If this is what they want, they need to step up and say this is what they want,” she said. “I just remain hopeful that this city is going to do the right thing, and it’s going to take care of all its residents.”